RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.