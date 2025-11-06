RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,164 Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,524,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

