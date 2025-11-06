Revolve Group Q4 EPS Estimate Increased by William Blair

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

RVLV opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 40,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

