Retail Stocks To Watch Today – November 3rd

Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, and Alibaba Group are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares that are bought and sold primarily by individual, non‑professional investors (retail investors) rather than by institutional investors. The term can also refer to equities of companies in the retail industry, but in market‑context it often denotes stocks favored by the retail crowd. Retail‑driven stocks frequently show higher short‑term volatility and price movements tied to social sentiment, news, and retail trading activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Featured Stories