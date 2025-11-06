Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

MCK opened at $846.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.95. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $530.39 and a 52 week high of $863.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.15.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

