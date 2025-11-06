Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $71.89 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $793.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $776.50 and a 200-day moving average of $697.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

