Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,361 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 171,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $3,171,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CME. Barclays dropped their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.19.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1%

CME Group stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day moving average of $272.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.