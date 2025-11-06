Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Align Technology worth $59,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

