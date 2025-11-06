Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 29th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 10/22/2025.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,082 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 737.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

