Regimen Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.6%

BATS:QUAL opened at $195.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

