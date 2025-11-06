Regimen Wealth LLC Invests $16.90 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,899,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 1,972,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,119,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

