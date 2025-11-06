Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) in the last few weeks:
- 11/1/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/30/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/27/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.52%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Lifestyle Properties
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.