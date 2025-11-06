Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.52%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.