Rajesh Vashist Sells 2,000 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,158,018. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00.

SiTime stock opened at $279.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.38. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $323.66.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 7.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in SiTime by 26.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 32.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

