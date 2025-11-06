Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.61 and traded as high as C$45.96. Quebecor shares last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 417 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.50 to C$43.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.25.

The company has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

