Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Prudential Financial worth $233,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

