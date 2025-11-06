Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in American Tower by 86.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.09. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.