Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 602.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 243,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $210.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.