Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $255,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $96,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $239.88.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $2,387,888.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. CLSA started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

