Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,020 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5,576.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,673,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,819,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,290,000 after buying an additional 3,471,766 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 711,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 671,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,230,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $68.32 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

