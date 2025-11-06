Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 679 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.