Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.76 billion, a PE ratio of 447.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

