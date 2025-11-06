Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 22,479 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,687.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.5%

Boot Barn stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $205.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

