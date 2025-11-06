Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 96,743 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,743 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 277.3% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

