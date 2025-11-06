Permit Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Permit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up 3.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC owned 0.15% of MGIC Investment worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 50.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 440,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,054,918.19. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:MTG opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

