PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL is Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s 4th Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

