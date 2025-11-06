Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Stephens

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $135.51 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

