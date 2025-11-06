Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citizens Jmp from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.47.

Shares of PCTY opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $135.51 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 47.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

