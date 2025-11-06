Paul Mcnab Sells 12,617 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $219,661.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,246.04. This represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 45.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 452,048 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

