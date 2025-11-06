Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) vs. Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Critical Survey

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Hitachi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hitachi 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Hitachi 6.45% 10.83% 4.85%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 65.01 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Hitachi $64.25 billion 2.36 $4.06 billion $2.23 14.87

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Hitachi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hitachi beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology



Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Hitachi



Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

