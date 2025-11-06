Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PKG opened at $199.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.17.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

