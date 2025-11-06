OneAscent Family Office LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. This represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $9,708,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric



nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

