OneAscent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

