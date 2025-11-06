OneAscent Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,324 shares of company stock worth $994,902. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

