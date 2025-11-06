O Dell Group LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 72,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SDY stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

