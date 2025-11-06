Nucor (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,367,873.76 in Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Allen Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 119.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in Nucor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

