Nucor (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,367,873.76 in Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Allen Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 119.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in Nucor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
