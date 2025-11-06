Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,341 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,202,000 after purchasing an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,291,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,923,000 after purchasing an additional 202,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $112.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

