Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

