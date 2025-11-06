North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.58 and traded as low as GBX 367. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 367, with a volume of 74,281 shares.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £484.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,294.06.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.

