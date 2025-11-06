NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 313.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.5%

nVent Electric stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,285. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

