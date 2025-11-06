NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

NewJersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. NewJersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NewJersey Resources to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. NewJersey Resources has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

