New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Down 23.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) dropped 23.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 111,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 25,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

New Zealand Energy Stock Down 23.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. The firm has a market cap of C$10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

