New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Down 23.9% – What’s Next?

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 23.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 111,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 25,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.58.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

