New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NMFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,474.70. This represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 106,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,370,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,746,981.46. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 491,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 104,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 105,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

