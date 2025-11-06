New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.1% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,133,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the average session volume of 84,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
