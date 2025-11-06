Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after buying an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.65 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

