Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

