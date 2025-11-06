Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

