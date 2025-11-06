Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,411 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

