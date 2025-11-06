Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

