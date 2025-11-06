Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 97.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 499,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

